Eastbourne Tennis: Johanna Konta’s clash with Sorana Cirstea set to be a feisty affair

British No.1 Johanna Konta’s first match of her home town tournament in Eastbourne is set to be a feisty affair.

Konta, who received a first round bye, will face Romanian lucky loser Sorana Cirstea in the second round of the Aegon International on centre court at Devonshire Park today (Tuesday).

The last time the two played in April was at the ill-tempered Fed Cup match in Romania where Konta broke down on court following abuse from home captain Ilie Nastase.

Former world No.1 Nastase, 70, repeatedly swore at Konta and play was halted as she left the court in tears to compose herself.

When the match resumed Konta won five games in a row to win a heated clash 6-2 6-3.

After the World Group II play-off tie in Constanta, world No. 67 Cirstea had little sympathy for the British player. “Why did we stop? Only because Johanna cried? I have never cried on the court because someone told me something.

“Next time I’m in trouble I will cry, maybe I can go off the court. As Romanians we get double-insulted because of our nation, but it’s OK. We are tough. Tougher than British people, apparently.”