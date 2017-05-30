First round exit at French Open for Konta

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta exited the French Open in the first round after a three set loss to Hsieh Su-wei.

The British number-one went down 6-1 6-7 (2-7) 4-6 as she lost in the first round on the clay at Roland Garros for the third consecutive year.

Konta, ranked eighth in the world, was off to the perfect start and flew through the first set in just 23 minutes and was well and truly on top.

But with a mix of slices, drop shots and fine defensive play Hsieh, of Chinese Taipei, plugged away at Konta and held strong in the third set decider.

World number 109 Hsieh played an excellent tie-break to win the second set and despite pressure from Konta, the 31 year-old served out to win the match in the decider.