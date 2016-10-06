Flying Fin ends season with personal best

Finley Jakes, Eastbourne Rovers T44 classified athlete, finished his season at the England Athletics Age Group Championships at Bedford with a PB in the 200m.

Finley powered home in a time of 28.99secs and equalled his PB in the 100m with a time of 14.16 sec.

This followed a disappointment at the UK CAU and England Championships at the beginning of August when his running blade broke whilst in the starting blocks at the beginning of his 200m heat.

He had enjoyed success in the 100m race the day before recording a PB of 14.16 and earning a place in the final the following day.

Unfortunately his broken blade meant he was unable to compete in the final.

Throughout the season Finley has competed in a number of disability meetings travelling as far afield as Coventry.

The opportunities to compete against other athletes with similar disabilities are few and far between, although improving year by year.

As this was a Paralympic year a number of athletes competing in Rio attended some of the meetings which gave Finley the opportunity to watch them in action, including the T44 Gold medal champion Jonnie Peacock.