Great Harriers performances at Sussex County Cross Country Champs

Hailsham Harriers fielded teams in both the ladies and mens County Championship held at the Bexhill Down course.

The event organised by Sussex County Athletics Association and assisted with the course by Hastings AC saw the best of the Sussex cross country athletes competing on a less muddy terrain than previous years and the Harriers ladies squad produced a great effort to take third place overall and the bronze medal behind Lewes AC and Brighton & Hove.

Harriers Mens squad

The Harriers Ladies B team took 11th place.

First Harrier to finish was Sue Fry with a great return by Olivia Webb following injury very close. Ladies Positons and scorers were 9th Sue Fry 25m12s, 14th Olivia Webb 25m46s, 20th Michaela Furlong 26m19s, 24th Liz Lumber 26m37s, 31st Elaine Everill 27m02s, 58th Julie Chicken 32m30s, 64th Karen Hoskin 40m23s. In the mens event a team of six Harriers were headed by Alex Plowman with Tim Crook in his slip stream.

All the team supported each other and scored well in the middle order to see them placed 11th within a quality field. Harriers positions and times were 76th Alex Plowman 47m14s, 77th Tim Crook 47m15s, 84th Graham Purdye 48m08s, 94th Graham West 49m48s, 96th Mark Gilbert 50m08s, 106th Neal Robinson 54m31s.

In addition four juniors took part in their age category champs with U13G Harriet Bloor 4th in 14m22s and Zoe Palframan 26th in 19m49s. In the U15B Hector Ellis took 27th with 16m51s and U17 Ladies Poppy Ellis placed 10th in 21m13s.