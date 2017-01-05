Impressive Konta advances to China semis

Sussex tennis player Johanna Konta is one victory away from her third WTA final of her career after a battling victory against Kristyna Pliskova in the Shenzhen Open quarter-finals.

Konta is the third seed in China and has started the new season well in 2017. The Eastbourne-based star advanced beyond her Czech opponent 6-4, 6-7 (13/11), 6-3 with a determined performance.

She will meet either Nina Stojanovic or Katerina Siniakova in the last four. Second seed Simona Halep has already been knocked out and the British number one could potentially line up in the final with Polish number-one seed Agnieszka Radwanska.

Konta said during her on-court interview, on BT Sport: “I am very happy to have extended my stay here, I want to stay here as long as possible.

“She is one of the best servers on tour so I knew going into the match I was going to have a hard time on her service games.

“I was very happy I was able to get that break in the third and see it out in the end.”