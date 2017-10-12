Injured Konta to miss WTA Finals after Kremlin KO

A foot injury has scuppered Johanna Konta’s hopes of qualifying for the WTA Finals.

The British No 1 was forced to withdraw from next week’s Kremlin Cup, where a run to the final would have seen her overtake Caroline Garcia in the race to Singapore.

Konta tweeted, “Just wanted to touch base. As you all might have seen, I’ve needed to withdraw from Moscow. I’m obviously sad that I couldn’t continue my battle to make it to Singapore, however it’s a massive congratulations to all the girls that have qualified. I’m working hard to recover well and still make it to Singapore as an alternate and to be competing in Zhuhai. Thankyou everyone for the continued support and I’ll be seeing you guys soon on court.”

The Briton was on track to claim the final eighth place for the end of season showdown later this month until Garcia’s fine recent run.

While Konta’s form dipped, Garcia won back-to-back titles at the Wuhan and China Opens. Konta, who has lost her last five matches, will accept a reserve place in Singapore, which would see her replace any player forced to pull out.

Garcia joins newly crowned world No 1 Simona Halep, Garbine Muguruza, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina, Venus Williams, Caroline Wozniacki and Jelena Ostapenko in the field.