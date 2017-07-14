Johanna Konta: I feel like I can win a title like Wimbledon one day

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta believes she has shown she can win Wimbledon one day despite her semi-final loss to Venus Williams.

Konta’s hopes of becoming Britain’s first female singles champion at SW19 in 40 years were dashed as Williams stormed to a 6-4 6-2 victory.

The American rolled back the years with a ruthless display on Centre Court and will now meet Spain’s Garbine Muguruza for a shot at her eighth grand slam title.

The 37-year-old is bidding to become the oldest female major winner in the Open era but for all her brilliance, Konta can be proud of her maiden run to the semi-finals at the All England Club.

She insists she can challenge again.

“I definitely feel like there’s no reason why I would not be able to be in a position to win a title like this one day,” Konta said.

“Quite honestly, I think I was in just as much of a shot of winning this tournament here. I think today it came down on the day, and Venus played better than me.”

Konta had chances, particularly towards the end of the first set when she opened up two break points at 4-4.

Williams, however, saved both, the second with a 106-mile-per-hour second serve, and then made Konta pay by breaking herself in the next game to clinch the set. She never looked back.

Asked what was going through her head at the finish, Konta said: “Damn, I’m done. Then it was like, ‘Oh okay, well, I’m done’.

“And then it was, ‘Oh, thank you to everyone’. It was truly magnificent, the support that I had. I wanted to acknowledge the crowd.”