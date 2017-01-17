Konta makes it through to the second round of the Australian Open

Johanna Konta has made it through to the second round of the Australian Open

Konta, along with Heather Watson and Kyle Edmund made British players in the Australian Open second round for the first time since 1987.

British women's number one Konta beat Kirsten Flipkens 7-5 6-2, following Andy Murray and Dan Evans winning on Monday, .

Naomi Broady will look to make it six in the second round when she faces Daria Gavrilova today.

The last time Britain had six players in the second round of a Grand Slam tournament was Wimbledon 2006.