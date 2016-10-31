Lewes AC runners take to the hills

With two tough races taking place over the Sussex Downs during the weekend 53 Lewes AC runners rose to the challenge and secured some fantastic results.

The toughest and longest was the Beachy Marathon which with 26.2 miles, many steep hills, 300 steps and 14 gates can rightly claim its reputation as the tough one. Not daunted by the course 24 Lewes AC members took up the challenge and joined 1,700 other runners in the race.

Helen Sida who had a great run in the BH Marathon to finish as 5th woman.

The first Lewes runner home was Mark Cage in 18th position overall in a great time of 3 hours 23mins 15secs. Leading the Lewes women home was Helen Sida who was 72nd overall and the 5th woman to finish in a time of 3.44.38. This was the fastest time ever by a Lewes AC woman in the race. Also breaking the 4 hour barrier were Lee Chapman 106th (3.50.01) and Ed Tuckley 115th (3.52.41): Just missing the magic four hour mark were Dominic Osman- Allu (4.01.38); Rashaad Shabab (4.03.52) and Andrew Chitty (4.04.28:

Other times by Lewes AC runners were Lydia Godfry as 29th women (4.11.41); Simon Roberts (4.22.18); John Dryden (4.25.34); Greg Emans (4.43.40); Mark Wilson (4.47.00); Frances Witt (4.54.26); John Carroll (4.54.16); Tim Monson (5.24.01); Liz Hilton (5.27.12); Tara Twyman (5.50.51); Rachel Honigold (5.50.51); Karen Morse (5.50.51); Hugh St John (5.52.33); Colin Hartland (5.53.20); Andrea Ingram (5.55.33); Anne Hagan (6.35.59) and Julia Black (6.45.26)

Sunday morning saw 29 Lewes AC runners travel to Lancing to take on the Steepdown Challenge to the top of the Downs and back. This is the last but one race in the West Sussex Fun Run League of 17 races. With the club winning all but one of the previous 16 races the pressure was on to make this race the 15th win. This was achieved by scoring the maximum 85 points.

Leading the points scoring bonanza of points in the race of 365 runners was Matt Bradford in second place overall and Lewis Sida who closely followed him in 3rd position and David Smyth in 4th. Leading the Lewes women home was Sally Norris as second woman and Maria Barrow in 3rd place. All of these scored the maximum 10 team points as did Jonathon Burrell in 10th place, Andrew McLennan 11th, Mike Green 15th, Collin Bennett 20th , Andrew Masters 21st and Shelley Cornes finishing as 10th women overall.

Adding to the mass turn out of Lewes AC runners over the weekend was Gustavo Iriarte who ran the Frankfurt Marathon in 2:59:39. This is the culmination of three years of hard work to break the 3 hour mark where Gustavo has progressively brought his time down by almost 52 minutes.

