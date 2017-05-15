Meet your Inner Warrior with Lewes Rugby Club

Lewes Rugby Club is calling on women to meet their Inner Warrior as they look to introduce the game to more females as part of a nationwide campaign.

Developed by England Rugby, Meet Your Inner Warrior is aimed at women aged 18-35, encouraging greater female participation in contact rugby across the country.

From May 12-21, more than 150 Warrior Camps will take place at rugby clubs across England with the hope of attracting over 1,000 players to the sport – with sports kit and trainers the only equipment needed.

Lewes will host their event on Saturday 20th May at the Stadley Turner Ground between 12-2pm, with a free introduction to the sport in the pipeline.

And with an action-packed day coming up, event organiser Grace Darling cannot wait to help introduce more women to the game.

“It is going to be a really good, everyone down at the club is looking forward to it,” said the 22-year-old.

“We have expanded in recent years and the events like this should give more women the chance to take up rugby.

“We will have our current squad there to help inspire newcomers and show them what an amazing sport it is.

“We want to break stereotypes around rugby and this introduction will go a long way to helping us find more players.”

The first round of Inner Warrior camps in January saw more than 1,500 women and girls enjoy their first taste of rugby, many of whom have continued their participation within the sport.

And as the RFU look to further expand the number of females involved in the sport, the continued success of the Inner Warrior campaign is a top priority.

England Women’s player Sarah McKenna said: “The Warrior Camps are perfect for those keen to get involved, get outdoors, keep fit and make friends.

“I’ve gained so much from rugby, both on, and off, the pitch, and would challenge everyone to step out of their comfort zone and meet their Inner Warrior.”

From May 12-21 over 150 Warrior Camps will take place in rugby clubs across England. To sign up or register your interest, head towww.englandrugby.com/innerwarrior.