Strongman Boyd powers to second at World event

By Derren Howard

Eastbourne strongman Boyd Francis produced a fine display to claim second place at the World’s Strongest man in Finland last weekend.

Boyd, 26, is the current British strongman champion and competes in the under 90k (naturals) category.

The world title in Finland was contested over two days and consisted of seven events, including a 10-ton Truck Pull, a 90k Viking Press, a 240k Conan’s Wheel, a 120k Land Farmers Hold, a Log Lift, a 215k Dead Lift and finally the gruelling Power Stairs.

Boyd, who works as a self-employed carpenter in Eastbourne, was joint third after day one and delivered a determined performance on the Power Stairs in the very last event to cement second. “My aim was to finish on the podium and be the top British competitor so I’m very pleased to achieve that,” added Boyd. “It’s a tough competition and the guy from Finland, who ended up winning, was way in front after the first day.

“It all came down to the final event with the power steps and I was able to do enough to stay in second.”

Boyd trains at Performance Fitness and plans to come back even stronger next season. “Hopefully I can keep on improving and aim to get that top spot on the podium next time.”