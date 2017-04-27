Stuttgart Open exit for Konta

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta was knocked out of the Stuttgart Open after a second-round defeat by Anastasija Sevastova on Thursday.

The British number one was beaten 6-3, 7-5 by the Latvian world number 26 in a match that lasted an hour and 22 minutes.

The world number seven broke in the opening game but failed to hold her own serve until her fourth attempt. Meanwhile, the same player that defeated Konta in last year’s US Open served three consecutive aces on her way to claiming the first set.

Konta broke to go 3-1 up in the second set but lost that advantage in the next game and was broken again at 5-5, as Sevastova clinched victory.

Wednesday’s first-round victory over Naomi Osaka was just Konta’s third WTA Tour win on clay as she now moves on in the season, looking to establish some sort of form on the loose surface.

Had Konta won, she would have faced Romania’s Simona Halep in the third round.

The two were involved in Sunday’s controversial Fed Cup meeting in Constanta, which Halep won 6-1 6-3 after Konta left the court in tears.