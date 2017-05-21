Westlake takes Bognor Prom 10k title

James Westlake was crowned the 2017 Bognor Prom 10k champion this morning.

Westlake, who competes for Crawley Athletics Club, broke the tape in a time of 31mins 47secs to claim the title.

It was a seamless return to action for Westlake, who was competing in his first race since finishing 27th overall at the London Marathon last month.

Lewes Athletic Club's Matt Bradford was runner-up - coming home 43 seconds after Westlake - while Chichester Runners' James Baker (33:05) completed the top-three of the 1,576 to complete the course.

First female across the line in this year's race was Johanna Spannagl of Horsham Blue Star. Competing over a 10k distance for just the second time, she finished in 38:50 and that was enough to see her crowned female champion.

Cheltenham Harriers' Shona Crombie-Hicks came home 44 seconds after Spannagl to seal second, while Chichester Runners claimed third in the female race aswell through Lucy Thraves (41:00).

Johanna Spannagl was the Bognor Prom 10k female race winner

A full list of race finishers and more reaction will be available in Thursday's Observer series titles.

