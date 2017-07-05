Wimbledon: Johanna Konta advances to third round after three-hour epic on centre court

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta moved into the third round at Wimbledon for the first time in her career after an epic three -et victory.

Konta, the No 6 seed, won 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 10-8 against Croatia’s Donna Vekic in a thrilling and high-quality battle on a boiling hot Centre Court.

“Its a nice feeling not having to keep going,” said the British No 1 straight after the match. “Both of us battled on the court. It was going to be hard whoever drew the short straw. I feel lucky to have come through.”

“I trusted my game against her - she played better than last time we faced each other but so did I.

“The quality of the match was very high. It was difficult for me to return well as she served very well.

“I want to be at this event for two weeks but as we just saw, every single player can play at very high level.

“The crowd were just incredible and this is one of the very best courts in the world to play on.”