Paralympic pride for Joe Townsend and Faye McClelland

There were no medals but Eastbourne’s paralympians delivered performances to be proud of at the Rio 2020 Paralympic Games.

Joe Townsend received treatment as he collapsed at the finish line of the Men’s PT1 triathlon. In his debut Games Townsend, 28, came sixth in the para-triathlon - an event that saw competitors swim 750m, hand bike 20km and wheelchair race 5km. Townsend was stretchered away by medics for treatment following his brave effort. He said: “I gave it everything I had and I don’t think you can ask for anything more. I am absolutely fine now. I just put it all out there and suffered with exhaustion at the end. Townsend now has his sights set firmly on the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Faye McClelland narrowly missed out on a medal in the women’s PT4 triathlon at the Paralympic Games. McClelland finished 37 seconds behind France’s Gwladys Lemoussu and just missed a podium finish. McClelland said, “I was obviously wanting to medal, third would have been awesome. But I knew it was going to be tough and I did everything I could on the day so you know, I can’t be disappointed with that. I had a good swim, the bike I found really tough, it was just a matter of hanging on in the run. Gutted it was fourth.”