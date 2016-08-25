Seeding boost for Konta ahead of US Open

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta will be seeded a career high 13th in the women’s singles at next week’s US Open.

Konta, 25, reached the fourth round at last year’s Grand Slam eventually losing to two-time Wimbledon champ Petra Kvitova in two tight sets.

The British No.1 has enjoyed a successful 2016 to date. She reached the semi-final of her home town tournament the AEGON International. Her run included a victory against Kvitova in the third round but it came to a halt in the last four against Karolina Pliskova.

At Wimbledon she won her first match at SW19 as she beat Olympic Champion Monica Puig but then lost out in a high-quality match to former Wimbledon finalist Eugine Bouchard.

Konta landed her first WTA Tour title at the Stanford Classic against Venus Wiliams and then went on to reach the quarters at the Candian Open - she came to within one match of breaking into the top 10. She will head to Flushing Medows in confident mood after a good showing at the Rio Olympics. Konta reached the quarter-finals but was eliminated at the that stage by Australian Open champion Angelique Kerber - the German was beaten in the final by Puig.

Serena Williams is the top seed at the US Open.