Plumpton Rugby Club on recruitment drive as vintage 50th season beckons

With an international tour on the horizon along with a host of other social events, the 2016/17 season promises to be one to remember for players and supporters alike.

The one team village club is looking to bolster player numbers with both regular and occasional players.

Plumpton RFC celebrate 50 years this season. Having formed in 1967, the Sussex village rugby club based within Plumpton racecourse is finalising plans for a bumper year. New Captain – Rory Loftus, a recent graduate from Plumpton college has been put appointed, with training every Tuesday.

The season will start with a four team tournament at the racecourse on the 3rd September, followed by a full 22 league fixtures, as Plumpton look to compete in the Sussex Oranjeboom league. The full fixture list is available on Plumpton’s webpage; www.plumptonrfc.co.uk

To celebrate 50 seasons, Plumpton have set up a 50th Anniversary page on facebook. They have also organised a number of social events for club members, old and new, including a tour and tasteing at Harvey’s Brewery and a Sussex wine tasteing. The season will culminate with an overseas tour at the end of April, followed by their 7s tournament and a 50th Anniversary game before their 50th Anniversary Dinner on May Bank Holiday weekend (6th).

Plumpton RFC have also secured key sponsors for the season. Gemini Print group are headline sponsors, providing a stunning new kit for the 50th year, with local Award Winning English Sparkling Wine producers - Ridgeview, local Quality Groundworks expert - Alun Gedrych and international Queen’s honours and business Awards consultancy, Awards Intelligence, keen to support the club as sponsors for the 50th season.

Club Chairman, Mark Llewellyn-Slade commented: “With so many great events planned and excellent sponsorhip in place, it promises to be a vintage season for all concerned. We are keen to attract as many new and old faces to the club as we can with the promise of regular rugby, fun and frolics.”

Training has officially started on Tuesdays at Plumpton College from 7pm, new players always welcome with the college facilities used by Plumpton boasting some of the best indoor sand school and outdoor training facilities in the county.

