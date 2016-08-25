Midfielder Holla released by Brighton

Midfielder Danny Holla has left Albion after the club and player agreed to mutually terminate his contract.

The 28-year-old Dutch midfielder did have a year left to run on a three-year deal, signed when he joined Albion in 2014 on a free transfer from Den Haag.

He has played in Albion’s two EFL Cup fixtures against Colchester and Oxford this season but had limited other first-team opportunities.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton said: “With the options and competition we have in midfield, Danny has found his chances very limited, and that situation is unlikely to change.

“It hasn’t really worked out as Danny or the club had hoped. That can sometimes happen in football, but what I can say is that he has been really professional in his approach and his attitude to training has been first class throughout my time as manager.

“He works hard in training, and he has been ready to play when needed, but those times have been far too infrequent for his liking, and at this stage of his career he wants to be playing regular football, so this is the right move for the club and player.”

Holla scored once in 33 appearances for the club.

