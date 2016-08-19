Murray looking to continue scoring run

Glenn Murray is hopeful he can keep his early Championship goalscoring form going at Reading on Saturday.

Murray makes the trip to a former side of his having netted three times in as many league matches to date.

He is Albion’s leading scorer to date and admits hitting the ground running following his loan move from Bournemouth was crucial.

Murray said: “Wherever I go I want to score goals, at any level or any club, not particularly just coming back here. I enjoy doing that and that’s what I’ll keep striving to do.”

One of the main reasons behind Murray agreeing to a return was the quality Brighton have going forward.

Now seeing that first hand and being on the end of forward-thinking players’ good work, he knows the squad’s talents.

He added: “I think like I’ve mentioned before the wingers and just the general wing play is good. Even with Liam Rosenior and Gaetan Bong over lapping, then Bruno when he’s at right-back, I think the quality that comes into the box is fantastic and our attacking prowess is good too.”

Albion have collected two wins and a draw to date, while they are yet to concede a goal this season.

Fine early season form has seen Albion take top-spot in the Championship but Murray isn’t getting too carried away just yet.

He said: “It is nice to be in the position we are but for me personally I’m not looking at the table. It takes a while to settle down and see who is going to be where, sort of ten or 12 weeks we’ll have a look then but it’s not now we need to be up there, it’s the end of the season.”

