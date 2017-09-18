Sussex coach to assist with England squad

Sussex Assistant Head Coach, Jon Lewis, has joined up with the England team ahead of their Royal London One Day International series against West Indies.

Jon will assist with England’s preparations for the first and second matches of the series that take place at Emirates Old Trafford on Tuesday and Trent Bridge on Thursday.

As a result, Jon has not travelled with the Sussex team to Chester-le-Street for tomorrow’s Specsavers County Championship Division Two fixture against Durham.

Carl Hopkinson and Michael Yardy will be working with the side during this week’s match.

Jon will rejoin Sussex in time for next week’s final match of the season against Nottinghamshire at The 1st Central County Ground.

Jon, who made ten appearances for Sussex during the 2014 season, featured in thirteen one-day internationals, two T20 internationals and one test match for England between 2005 and 2007.