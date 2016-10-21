Youtube's Hashtag United take on Newhaven

On October 23 Trafalgar Ground will be hosting a fixture between Newhaven U21’s and Youtube sensation side, Hashtag United.

Hashtag United is an online project formed by Youtube star Spencer Owen, with the aim to create a Sunday League team that will take the Internet by storm. Owen has managed to do just that by filming Hashtag United’s games and documenting the challenges that the team are facing, totaling over 500,000 views on many of his videos.

In addition to this, he holds over 1,700,000 online subscribers, his own clothing range and has Interviewed some of the biggest stars in world football - Gareth Bale, Juan Mata, and Marcus Rashford just to name a few.

Once Hashtag United make the travel down South, they will line up against a young Dockers side that includes fellow Youtube bloggers Joe Weller and Theo Baker - a pair that hold a total of 2,300,000 online subscribers.

Spencer Owen would normally be working alongside Joe Weller and Theo Baker online, but this Sunday, they will be going head to head.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm, with tickets priced at £6 for adults and £4 for juniors (up to school year 11) with 50p from every ticket being donated to charities selected by each team.

Tickets can be purchased online via Eventbrite or ordered via email from info@newhavenfc.co.uk - It’s advised to purchase tickets before the match to guarantee entry.