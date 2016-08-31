Bognor date for All That Malarkey

All That Malarkey (ATM) are back in West Sussex this September to wrap up what musical director David Harrington says has been a “fun-filled, florid and always-exuberant summer tour.”

They will be performing at the Alexandra Theatre, Bognor Regis, on Saturday, September 10 at 7.30pm.

“We unashamedly love performing at this time of the year, as audiences are crying out to be entertained whilst they enjoy their holidays and occasional bursts of British sunshine,” David said.

“Our classically-trained singers, who specialise in performing brand-new pop-infused arrangements of everything from r’n’b and chart hits to classic rock and jazz, will be performing at the Alexandra Theatre in Bognor Regis and we can’t wait to share our new show Beside The Seaside with local music-lovers and ATM fans old and new. We’re really looking forward to bringing our unique brand of cross-genre, crisp, and quirky music entertainment to the south coast.

“Beside The Seaside is our new summer show that aims to capture the thrills and spills of holidays by the beach, taking a cool dip in the sea and chilling out on a warm Sunday afternoon with a 99 Flake and some Prosecco!

“Our programme will feature a massive variety of songs by The Beach boys, Bill Withers, Gloria Gaynor, Queen, The Spice Girls and everything in between.

“We’re celebrating songs associated with summertime, fun in the sun, flamboyance and most importantly some great up-lifting numbers to leave everyone smiling and utterly elated at our sun-kissed evening show.

“We’re also thrilled to be joined on stage by the Art of Dance and Fitness choir, a fantastic local music group, and we’re so excited to perform alongside their outstanding singers. They’ve got some stunning numbers planned for us!”

It’s all part of ATM’s continuing success: “ATM have been working tirelessly in between shows recording some absolutely-stunning new music videos that will soon be released alongside our fully-revamped website. New recordings will be available on our latest CD to buy at the September 10 gig, and our music videos will be exclusively unveiled on social media very soon.

“Otherwise we have already been preparing for our Christmas tours to end the year. There’s nothing like rehearsing Santa Baby in August!

“And we are looking forward to more corporate and public performances throughout the autumn season. Check out www.allthatmalarkey.com and our Facebook page www.facebook.com/AllThatMalarkey to keep up to date with our gig diary and releases.”

Tickets on 01243 861010 or www.alexandratheatre.co.uk.

