Film review: Bridget Jones’s Baby (4 out of 5)

There is a train of thought that says there are movies just for women and ones just for men.

However, only the most devout misogynist would steer clear of the Bridget Jones films.

True, at the screening I attended men were outnumbered nearly ten to one.

But the trilogy of movies devoted to author Helen Fielding’s creation have plenty to enjoy for both sexes.

And this latest is certainly on a par for laugh out loud moments with the first and arguably better than the second.

The initial film came out in 2001 and ‘The Edge of Reason’ three years later.

For the third helping Bridget (Renée Zellweger) is in her early 40s, still single and still working in the media.

However, she is persuaded to let her hair down and enjoy life; except this results in her becoming pregnant.

That isn’t the problem, though. The big question is which who is the father?

It isn’t as bad as it sounds - there’s only a choice of two.

A big strength of the film is that all the old favourite characters return and they are played by some great British actors.

Of course Colin Firth is there as Mark Darcy, but we also have Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones as Bridget’s parents, plus the likes of Neil Pearson and Celia Imrie are back.

And adding to the mix are Patrick Dempsey and Emma Thompson.

As before it’s all great fun with touches of pathos.

But if all this still doesn’t float your boat, just sit back and listen to a superb soundtrack.

Film details: Ben-Hur (15) 122mins

Director: Sharon Maguire

Starring: Renée Zellweger, Gemma Jones, Jim Broadbent

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol