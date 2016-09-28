An intimate and hilarious evening with Joan Collins in Brighton

Global superstar Joan Collins performs her new one-woman show at Theatre Royal, Brighton, on Monday, October 3 (7.30pm).

In Joan Collins Unscripted Dame Joan provides fans with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to spend an evening in the company of a Hollywood legend.

Actress, philanthropist and best-selling author, Joan will share stories and secrets from her celebrated life and career.

Joan said: “It’s going to be an intimate, hilarious and wonderfully stylish night.”

She continued: “In my shows I like to joke about everything – my men, my marriages, my life. Nothing is off limits…within reason!

“I so enjoyed my 10 years performing One Night with Joan all over the world that I am delighted to be doing an entirely new show.”

The theatre holds many special memories for Joan.

“As a kid I used to go to the London Palladium, often with my father, and see variety shows. I remember seeing Johnny Ray there, Arthur Askey, Tommy Cooper – all those people that I love. I love variety.

“The British theatre is steeped in history, tradition and fun. There are so many venues I have loved performing at down the years and this tour is going to be very special.”

The tour also shows that Dame Joan is still prepared to put in the hard work.

“I have never shirked putting the hours in. When I started out that’s how you got on in this business.

“There are many young people who want to be ‘celebrities’ but not put the effort or hours in. They don’t want to do the training, go to drama school and study technique. They just want to be famous.”

Joan has no plans to take her foot off the gas anytime soon either: “My mantra is ‘don’t waste time’.

“Life is ever so sweet but it sure is short. You have to enjoy life, and I live totally in the present.

“I don’t feel any different from when I was 40. You’ve got to keep working and I love my work.

“I have a lifestyle I figure I’ve earned, I have three children and three grandchildren to support after all. But above all, the reason why I am so active and so loving new projects is I love the work, the acting, the writing and, of course, my one-woman show.”

Joan continued: “I’ve always been restless, from when I was a young child. I have to move around and keep busy. My mother used to call me Miss Perpetual Motion because I never kept still for a second.

“My restlessness became ingrained in me from such a young age. I guess that is why I have always loved to keep on the move, to travel and, most importantly, work.

“One thing in life I never want to be is a crashing bore. I want to be amusing, entertaining and keep busy. I think I do okay on that front.”

Tickets cost £43.65-£49.15. Call 0844 871 7650.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.