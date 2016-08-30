Arcari offers Brighton gig ahead of album

Scottish alt blues singer Dave Arcari follows up the release of his latest EP Hellbound Train with a live show at Brighton’s Komedia on Thursday, September 22.

Released on Buzz Records, the EP features three new tracks from Dave plus a version of Son House’s classic Pearline.

Other than the release of McPherson’s Lament as a digital single to mark Burns’ Day earlier in the year, this is Arcari’s first release in three years – and pre-empts a full-length album Givers & Takers which is scheduled for release in early 2017.

“I’ve been working on a whole bunch of new songs for a while,” says Dave. “But despite plans to record and release them long before now, things have been so busy on the road there just hasn’t been time – not that I can complain about that!”

After his Brighton visit Arcari plays the Beaufort Theatre, Ebbw Vale (Saturday, September 24) and Balmaha’s Braw Weekend festival (Saturday, October 1) on the shores of Loch Lomond before heading across the Atlantic for a five-week USA tour through October and into November.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.