Autumn delights at Brighton Dome

A new double-bill by an all-male ballet company, a cabaret show from Alan Cumming and stand-up from Sue Perkins are just a few of the delights in Brighton Dome’s autumn programme.

In September, Brighton Digital Festival takes over the city and Brighton Dome will host four related events: Reasons To: (September 5-7) a conference for designers and coders; The Long Progress Bar 2016 (September 8), a festival celebrating radical imagination; Bring Your Own Beamer (September 16-17), Pop-Up Brighton’s projection-based event; and SPECTRUM Digital Festival Special (September 23), where electronic beats and stunning visuals combine.

There is an abundance of top comedy too, including Sue Perkins, whose Live! In Spectacles coincides with the release of her memoir. Dutch comic Hans Teeuwen (October 14) makes a welcome return to the UK after six years. Award-winning Nina Conti (October 15) performs alongside her ventriloquist’s puppet, Monkey, and uses face masks to turn her audience into puppets.

With their first UK tour in four years, reggae and ska legends Toots and the Maytals (September 2) take to the stage, launching a busy and diverse contemporary music programme. Having received rave reviews at Edinburgh International Festival, Alan Cumming (October 7) will bring his cabaret show Sings Sappy Songs to Brighton. John Carpenter (October 20) is known for scoring many of the horror genre’s most striking soundtracks, and this will be his first ever live UK performance. Flit (October 30) is an all-star collaboration including musicians from Lau, Portishead, Mogwai and The Unthanks, a multimedia live show inspired by stories of human migration. Nigel Kennedy plays Hendrix (November 25) sees the biggest-selling classical violinist of all time take on Jimi Hendrix classics, and multi-million selling singer-songwriter Corinne Bailey Rae (November 3) is back with her third album.

The classical programme is as rich as ever with Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra’s afternoon concerts making a welcome return, joined by Ukrainian violinist Andriy Viytovych (October 9), Brighton Festival Chorus (November 6), soprano Rebecca Bottone (December 31), and a showcase of British film scores (December 4). London Philharmonic Orchestra’s new Brighton season features violinist Tasmin Little (October 29) and cellist Dane Johansen (November 26). Described as one of the finest young string quartets, the Doric String Quartet (September 20) opens the chamber music season.

Until You Hear That Bell, a one-man show written and performed by Sean Mahoney and set within boxing rounds (September 21), starts the theatre programme. Award-winning playwright Sabrina Mahfouz has woven together the voices of 1,000 UK teenage girls in Layla’s Room (September 22). The genre-defying Antarctica (November 15) is a light-hearted performance lecture by Chris Dobrowolski.

Inimitable all-male company BalletBoyz return to Brighton Dome for two nights (October 12-13) with a new double-bill that takes a powerful and provocative look at life and death. The family-friendly We Are The Monsters (September 25) is a fantastical dance performance for younger audiences, while kids’ sci-fi treasure hunt Project: Oggbots (October 28-30) combines street theatre, interactive gaming and basic electrical engineering.

Find out what else is on at brightondome.org.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.