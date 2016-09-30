Big names at Chichester Speakers Festival 2016

Former London mayor Ken Livingstone and former England cricketer Jonathan Trott are among the big names at the Chichester Speakers Festival 2016.

Festival manager Marc Rattray said: “On October 5, 7 and 8 at The Assembly Rooms in The Council House, North Street in Chichester, The Chichester Speakers Festival brings together some of the most exciting speakers in the UK. Celebrated England cricketer Jonathan Trott tells his life story. Former Mayor of London Ken Livingstone explains his views on the future of socialism. Britain’s best-selling female historian Alison Weir relates the story of Katherine of Aragon. BBC Four’s Today programme editor Peter Snowdon assesses former Prime Minister David Cameron’s tenure and legacy, and former BBC producer Tom Bower assesses Tony Blair’s ‘broken vows’ in office.

“Azi Ahmed, who was brought up to be a Muslim housewife, explains her experiences with joining the SAS, and BBC presenter Steve Jones tells the story of science in the French Revolution when a judge guillotined the founding father of modern chemistry because the revolution had ’no need for geniuses’. Isabel and Julian Bannerman, who designed the Prince of Wales’ gardens at Highgrove and the 9/11 gardens in New York, explain their maverick style, and Susan Williams gives the high-octane tale behind the rush to get enough uranium for the nuclear bomb in WW2 from the Congo and to stop the Nazis doing the same. Diana Darke explains the Syrian civil war through the personal story of having a house in Damascus and AT Williams, winner of the Orwell Prize, explains the stories behind the Nuremberg trials and asks if justice was really served. Finally, James Boys gives a biography of Hillary Clinton and John Andrews, of the Economist, gives an overview of the World in Conflict. Finally, Times foreign correspondent Christina Lamb assesses the conflict in Afghanistan and Adrian Tinniswood goes beneath the facades of life in English Country Houses in the 1920s and 30s.”

To book tickets and for more information, go to www.chichesterspeakersfestival.com or ring the booking line on 0333 666 3366.

