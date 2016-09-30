Brighton Philharmonic offers beautiful and stirring works at the Dome

The Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra make a welcome return to the Brighton Dome on Sunday afternoon (October 9, 2.45pm) for the first concert of their 92nd season.

The orchestra’s guest will be the exciting Ukrainian viola player Andriy Viytovych for a performance of William Walton’s Viola Concerto.

Viytovych is no stranger to this piece and even performed it last year alongside two other major viola concertos (by Bartók and Hindemith) in a musical marathon to raise money for charity. To play one concerto is tough enough, but to play three is an amazing achievement. He was backed by the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, where Andriy is Principal Violist, and conducted by Barry Wordsworth, the Principal Guest Conductor of the Royal Ballet.

Barry will be at the helm on Sunday in his role as Conductor Laureate of the excellent Brighton Philharmonic, the city’s own professional orchestra.

Sunday’s concert will open with Liszt’s Les Préludes, one of the composer’s earliest ‘symphonic poems’. It’s a dazzling, beautiful, free-flowing piece developed from the simplest of melodies. The major work of the afternoon is Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony. The composer was unsure of its worth but audiences today are much more certain.

Who could be left unmoved by the full orchestral climax in the symphony’s closing moments? It never fails to bring the house down.

Tickets from 01273 709709 or www.brightondome.org.

Pre-concert interview with Andriy Viytovych, 1.45pm.

