Burgess Hill Theatre Club keeps Martlets for this year’s panto

Panto returns to The Martlets for another year, courtesy of Burgess Hill Theatre Club.

Club chairwoman Rosalind Wood said: “As last year’s successful Burgess Hill Theatre Club panto, Sleeping Beauty, came to a close, the future of the annual family production at the Martlets was unknown. At that point the Martlets was due to close later that year.

“Thankfully the much-valued local venue has had a temporary reprieve and with it so has the panto.

“We always planned to continue to put on a seasonal family production, but it’s fantastic that we can do so again in what has been its home for decades.”

The Pantomime, to be staged in January 2017, will be Puss in Boots, the sixth time the club has performed the show since 1966.

Panto director, Suzi Allan, whose mum June Colledge co-wrote the original script back in 1965, is excited to return for another year: “It’s always a joy to return to one of mum’s shows, and we’ve got a fantastic cast ready to give another memorable performance.”

Puss in Boots will be performed at The Martlets Hall, Burgess Hill, in January 2017, and tickets will be available from November.

Visit www.burgesshilltheatreclub.com.

