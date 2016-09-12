Dallerup and Waite in Worthing

Strictly Come Dancing performers Ian Waite and Camilla Dallerup will be joined by special guests and singer Paul Amer for an afternoon of entertainment at Worthing’s Pavilion Theatre on October 16 at 4pm.

A show that invites the whole family, the afternoon will be a mixture of choreography, music and costumes and will display many favourite dance moves including the cha cha cha, tango and American smooth.

For anyone wanting to get closer to the performers, there is a special VIP ticket available, which includes a post-show meet-and-greet with Ian and Camilla, a photo opportunity and a drink.

The television show Strictly Come Dancing has had phenomenal success, winning the BAFTA TV Award for Best Entertainment Programme in 2016, just one of its nine awards since 2011 which includes Best Talent Show and Best TV Reality Programme. The viewing figures reached 11.9 million last series when Jay McGuiness lifted the trophy in the final.

Camilla Dallerup was one of Strictly’s original professionals. She won the 2008 series. After six series and five years performing and choreographing on the show, Camilla decided to pursue her TV ambitions and other challenges. Last year Camilla starred in Worthing Theatres pantomime Cinderella as the fairy godmother, which was recorded as the theatres’ highest-selling pantomime of all time.

Having partnered Camilla Dallerup in 2004, Ian Waite first joined Strictly in series two and has remained in the line-up ever since. Their competition debut placed them in the semi-finals of the International Championships at the Royal Albert Hall, followed by the finals at the British National Dance Championships the same year. Ian’s achievements include winning the Dutch Professional Championship as well as being a finalist in the World Professional Showdance Championship.

Camilla said: “I’m excited to be back on tour with Ian and to once again perform for the warm and welcoming audience in Worthing. We can’t wait to share our favourite numbers and stories with everyone, and we are honoured to share our stage with other talented singers and dancers. It’s going to be brilliant fun!”

Tickets on 01903 206206 or by visiting worthingtheatres.co.uk.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.