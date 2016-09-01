Director of wartime thriller to visit Worthing

The director of the new wartime thriller Anthropoid gives a Q&A at the Connaught Cinema in Worthing on its UK release date.

Anthropoid is a 2016 UK-French-Czech historical thriller film directed and co-written by Sean Ellis, which stars Cillian Murphy, Jamie Dornan and Toby Jones. It tells the story of Operation Anthropoid, the World War II assassination of Reinhard Heydrich by exile Czechoslovak soldiers on May 27 1942.

It is released into UK cinemas on Friday, September 9, and director Sean Ellis will be making a special appearance in Worthing at the Connaught Cinema for their 6pm screening that day, where he will be doing a post-film question-and-answer session. Oscar-nominated Sean, who was born in Brighton, has won 16 awards in film including Best Director in the British Independent film awards and Best British Screenplay from the Writers’ Guild of Great Britain.

James Tully, film officer for Connaught Cinema, said: “It’s a privilege to have such an acclaimed filmmaker, who is the heart and soul of this latest release, visit our cinema in Worthing. I can’t wait to hear the fascinating insights he will reveal to myself and our audiences on the evening and I hope our film fans can make it for this rare event”

The Q&A with Sean Ellis is a free addition to standard tickets purchased. To buy or find out more information, visit worthingtheatres.co.uk or call the box office on 01903 206206.

