Ensemble Reza start season with two lively concerts in Sussex

Ensemble Reza are excited to be celebrating their new season with two great upcoming concerts.

Their season starts with a free lunchtime show on Tuesday, September 13, at Haywards Heath Methodist Church, Perrymount Road from 1pm (refreshments served from 12.30pm).

The musicians will perform a lively programme for string sextet including part of Brahms’ Sextet in G.

These free lunchtime concerts are always popular and a great way to relax during a busy day.

Ensemble Reza are thrilled to have been invited back to the Hurst Festival this year.

The group perform on Friday, September 23, from 8pm, at Holy Trinity Church.

The programme will include the popular Mendelssohn String Octet, Schoenberg’s Verklärte Nacht and Mozart’s lyrical Divertimento in F.

Tickets cost £15 from www.hurstfestival.org or The Players Theatre, 147 High Street, Hurstpierpoint, 01273 833696. Visit www.ensemblereza.com.

