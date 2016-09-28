Graham Dean’s spellbinding work on display at Cameron Art Gallery

Brighton and Hove’s Cameron Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition of works by Graham Dean (Oct 8-Nov 6).

Robin Cameron, of Cameron Art Gallery, said: “One of Britain’s most powerful figurative painters, Graham’s career has spanned four decades and seen his work exhibited worldwide. His watercolour works have been described as extraordinary and immensely powerful in the relentless investigation of the human body in a variety of media.

Graham Dean

Robin continued: “Graham is renowned for his challenge of accepted ideas about watercolour, wrestling it away from its 18th century roots in landscape painting to make monumental, life-size depictions of the human body that can take years to complete. He is also launching his first book in early October, which will be available through the Cameron Art Gallery, as well as online and in major book stores across the UK.”

Graham said: “I am delighted to be working with Robin Cameron on this show, and hope that we welcome many of Brighton’s residents to the Cameron Art Gallery to come and have a look.”

Employing a technique that he calls reverse archaeology, Graham transforms the conventional use of watercolour painting.

“Contrasting layers of paint are laid separately onto porous handmade Indian paper, achieving a density and brilliance of colour that is visceral in its effects, merging the figure with the organic process of paint spreading through paper. Sections from several different versions of the same composition are torn away and reassembled in a form of collage, lending each image a rawness and immediacy which supports the emotive and dramatic qualities of the works.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.