Jean-Michel Jarre comes to the Brighton Centre

The Godfather of Electronic Music, Jean-Michel Jarre, is back playing live in the UK for the first time in six years.

And he’s bringing his spectacular nationwide arena tour to the Brighton Centre on Thursday, October 6 (doors 6.30pm).

Famed for staggering visuals and the use of cutting-edge digital technology, which has been seen by millions of people around the world, the new show promises to be a truly immersive musical journey.

The electronic pioneer is set to showcase brand new music from his two-part LP Electronica, alongside classic material from previous albums like Oxygene and Equinoxe.

Jean-Michel Jarre has been credited with creating the multimedia concert experience (as we know it today) roughly two decades ago.

His live concert history is unprecedented – every household in the UK remembers the Docklands Concert – and Jean-Michel Jarre has set and broken Guinness World records, including one for an audience of 2.5 million in front of La Défense skyline, Paris.

The Frenchman also performed to 3.5 million people in Moscow to celebrate the city’s 850th birthday and held a special show for the Royal Wedding in Monaco in 2011, which was broadcasted worldwide to an estimated audience of three billion.

Jarre’s format of out-door concert performance has contributed to break the ground for outdoor live cultural events.

With a unique and brand-new super production, he aims to share the energy of his macro concerts with the emotions of a true arena experience.

Following on from the success of Electronica Vol 1: The Time Machine, the composer released Vol 2 of the project, The Heart of Noise, in May this year.

He secured 15 of music’s most iconic artists to take part, including Julia Holter, Gary Numan, Hans Zimmer and Cyndi Lauper.

As with Vol 1, Jarre personally connected with each of his collaborators and travelled extensively to work with them on the music.

Tickets for the Brighton Centre concert cost £29.50-£75.

Visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk to find out more.

