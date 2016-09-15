Scottish alt-blues songwriter brings new EP to Brighton Komedia

Scottish alt-blues singer Dave Arcari follows up the release of his latest EP, Hellbound Train, with a live show at Brighton’s Komedia on Thursday, September 22.

Released on Buzz Records, the EP features three new tracks from Dave plus a version of Son House’s classic ‘Pearline’.

Other than the release of ‘McPherson’s Lament’ as a digital single to mark Burns’ Day earlier in the year, this is Dave’s first release in three years – and pre-empts a full-length album, Givers & Takers, which is scheduled for release in early 2017.

“I’ve been working on a whole bunch of new songs for a while,” says Dave.

“But despite plans to record and release them long before now, things have been so busy on the road there just hasn’t been time – not that I can complain about that!”

Dave’s style of blues is influenced by trash country, punk and rockabilly as well as pre-war Delta blues.

His Hellbound Train EP entered the iTunes blues charts at number seven in June this year.

Dave’s previous album, Whisky in my Blood, was released on the Finnish record label Blue North in March 2013. As well as showcasing his trademark National steel guitars, the release featured performances on banjo and cigar box.

Dave’s festival appearances have included Glastonbury, the Peer Festival in Belgium, The Great British R&B Festival and Augustibluus & ViruFolk in Estonia.

Dave has also played industry showcases at the North by North East (NxNE) music festival in Toronto and was a finalist in the UK Indy Music Awards reaching the top four in the ‘best male solo artist’ category.

Dave will be supported by Rothstein.

The gig starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets for the show cost £8. Call the box office on 0845 293 8480 or purchase tickets online at www.komedia.co.uk.

