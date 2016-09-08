Stand-up and TV writer Paul Kerensa set to perform in Seaford

Comedian Paul Kerensa makes his first visit to Seaford this month.

The stand-up presents Live and Unrude! at Seaford Baptist Church, Belgrave Road, Seaford, on Saturday, September 10 (7.30pm).

Paul is well known on the comedy circuit and has been performing gigs around the UK for the past 15 years.

But he’s less well known as a co-writer for some of the best TV comedy shows around like Miranda and Not Going Out.

Paul was born in Truro, Cornwall. He studied at Royal Grammar School, Guildford, and the Guildford School of Acting, and in 2002 he got his first big break when he won ITV’s ‘Take The Mike’ Award. He was also a finalist in The Daily Telegraph’s Open Mic Awards and the BBC New Comedy Awards. He developed his writing career and became the Winner of the BBC Radio Entertainment Contract Writer Titheridge Prize.

Paul writes and script-edits for many comedies for BBC TV, Sky and other channels. He was on the British Comedy Award-winning writing team for Miranda and has written on each series of Lee Mack’s sitcom Not Going Out.

Paul is one of the few to perform stand-up at both comedy clubs and churches, in ‘bearpits and pulpits’, as well as contributing regular ‘Pause For Thought’ slots on Chris Evans’ Radio 2 Breakfast Show.

Paul said: “The solo show is a mix of stand-up, multimedia PowerPoint nonsense, songs and Q&A .

“Just lately I’m doing less stand-up due to lots more writing work. While I miss the thrill of live stand-up, I don’t miss the Ginster pasty meals, so I’m embracing the writing jobs, including Top Gear, TFI Friday, Not Going Out, Miranda, a few Sky comedy pilots, and a raft of my own ideas in different stages of development (hell/purgatory/heaven) .

“I’m also working on my fourth book right now it’s a non-fiction Christmas book!”

Tickets for the Seaford show cost £3 (under 25s free). No under 12s.

Visit www.seafordbaptistchurch.org.uk.

