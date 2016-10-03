This year’s WemsFest off to a flying start.

Artistic director Mark Ringwood said: “The fifth WemsFest got underway last Friday with a very diverse programme of events.

Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri entertained a 200-strong audience in Emsworth Baptist Church whilst just across the road in the Community Centre a similar-sized crowd enjoyed nearly 30 different beers at Emsworth's first-ever Beer, Cider and Wine Festival which went on all weekend and featured music from Bedlam and Mark Handley & The Bone Idols.

“On the Saturday night 70s rockers Eddie & The Hot Rods were joined by Reactor 1 and Emptifish from Portsmouth at The Spring in Havant.

“This Thursday, October 6 the acclaimed folk-based guitarist Martin Simpson is in concert at Emsworth Baptist Church, Nick Harper plays a sold-out concert at The Spring on Saturday, October 8, and the second Emsworth Scrabble is staged at Emsworth Community Centre on Sunday, October 9.

“British bluesman Eddie Martin brings his Story of the Blues show to Chidham & Hambrook Village Hall on Monday, October 10, and it's the first of three-international concerts in this atmospheric venue. Spanish guitarist Eduardo Niebla plays the same venue on Monday, October 17 and Argentinian tango artist Martin Alvarado is in concert at the same venue on Thursday, October 20, accompanied by Finnish pianist Mikko Helenius.

“Comedy at The Hewitts (Emsworth) features Juliet Myers, Adam Broomfield-Strawn, and Sam Savage replaces Jan Jack, who is unavailable due to illness, on Saturday, October 22.”

More details on http://www.wemsfest.com.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.