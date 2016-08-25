Young harpist performs at lunchtime concert in Cuckfield

The free lunchtime concert series at Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield, resumes on Friday, September 2, with the young harpist Alex Rider.

The show starts at 1pm (soup served from 12.30pm) and finishes at 2pm.

Alex is a graduate of the Guidhall School of Music & Drama. His recent highlights include performances with the London Sinfonietta Academy and solo recitals for the Stogumber Festival and Canterbury Music Club.

This concert offers a chance to enjoy some beautiful music and learn more about the harp.

Children are very welcome.

For more information contact hannah.carter@me.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page

3 Follow us on Twitter

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends – so they don’t miss out!

Be part of it.