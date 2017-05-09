Acclaimed poets in Alfriston event

Three well-known poets will make their way to the historic Downland village of Alfriston next week for a day-long celebration of their art.

Much Ado Books will mark Poetry Day on Wednesday and will also hold an open mic night. The poets featured are Norbert Hirschhorn, Wendy Klein and Jackie Wills. There will also be plenty of short open mic slots available. Tickets are £7 for the event which includes a glass of wine or fruit juice.

In the afternoon from 2-4pm Wendy Klein will run a workshop writing poetry from family roots - a great opportunity for anyone who wants to write poetry that draws on ancestry. She has published three poetry collections; Cuba in the Blood, Anything in Turquoise, and Mood Indigo. Tickets £15.

Austrian-born Norbert Hirschhorn is a physician commended by former president Bill Clinton as an “American Health Hero”. Born in 1938 he is an was one of the inventors of oral rehydration therapy for adults and children suffering fluid loss and it is estimated that his work has saved around 50 million people. In the past decade he conducted research on tobacco control. In retirement he devotes himself to writing and publishing poetry and literary book reviews.

His first pamphlet, Renewal Soup, and his first collection, A Cracked River, were published in 1996 and 1999. In 2005 he published The Empress Of Certain and in 2007 Sailing With The Pleiades. Two collections, Mourning In The Presence Of A Corpse (2008) and Monastery Of The Moon (2012) followed and his latest collection is To Sing Away The Darkest Days - Poems Re-imagined from Yiddish Folksongs.

Brighton based Jackie Wills is the third guest reader. Jackie is a widely anthologised poet with seven collections to her name, the most recent being Woman’s Head As Jug (2013).

For more information email info@SDPF.org.uk.