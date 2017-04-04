DVD review: Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo (5 out of 5)

There have been plenty of documentaries and films about the 1960s and 70s American Apollo space programme.

However, they have, understandably, concentrated on the men fired into the skies who have become legendary because of their exploits.

But behind the scenes were the men and women who ensured the whole programme ran smoothly and came up with answers when any problem surfaced.

Using archive footage and interviews with the people on the front-line, this documentary is a must for anyone with any interest in the space race.

There was tragedy (Apollo 1), a dramatic rescue (Apollo 13) and a host of other missions that led up to the first man on the Moon.

Many went smoothly but there was always the potential of danger.

All of this is related by the people who were at the very heart of the project and their passion and enthusiasm remains to this day.

This excellent documentary will do a great deal to put the focus on those people who made it possible for the American space mission to take place.

‘Mission Control’ was directed by David Fairhead and produced by Keith Haviland and Gareth Dodds.

This British team came to the story after their excellent work on ‘The Last Man on the Moon’, which premiered at SXSW in 2015 and told the tale of Astronaut Gene Cernan. Cernan, who flew three times in space and twice to the Moon, and who died in January this year.

The film is now available to pre-order from iTunes: http://apple.co/2lP8QDM.