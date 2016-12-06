Inspired by a celebrated Chichester painter

Chichester inspiration can be seen in a painting coming up for auction.

It is called Two Figures Beside A Lake by a “Follower of George Smith of Chichester”, and it is going up for auction on December 13 at Dreweatts & Bloomsbury Auctions’ Fine Paintings sale. The painting (lot 13) is estimated to reach £1,000-£1,500.

This is the link to the full catalogue: http://www.dreweatts.com/media/dreweatts/auctions/13989.pdf

Spokeswoman Annie McGrath said: “George Smith (1713/14-1776) was a landscape painter and poet, who became known as "George Smith of Chichester". He had his two brothers, all artists and known as the "Smiths of Chichester".

“Born at Chichester in Sussex, where his father, William Smith, was a tradesman and Baptist minister. He was the second and most gifted of three brothers, who all practised painting. As a boy he became a pupil of his brother William, whom he accompanied to Gloucester, painting chiefly portraits, he then returned to Chichester, where, under the patronage of the Duke of Richmond, he returned to landscapes.

“Smith depicted the rural and pastoral scenery of Sussex and other parts of England based on the study and influence of Claude Lorrain, simply known as Claude (1600 – 1682) a French painter, draughtsman and engraver. He spent most of his life in Italy, and is one of the most influential artist of the 17th and 18th centuries. His landscapes usually depict the genre of history paintings biblical scenes etc, with the inclusion of figures as can be seen in the present lot on the banks of the river.

“Many of Smith's works, were engraved a series of twenty-seven plates from his pictures, with the title "Picturesque Scenery of England and Wales", was published between 1757 and 1769.

“His work can be found in the Yale Centre for British Art (Paul Mellon Collection) in the USA; Goodwood House, Sussex, England; Fitzwilliam Museum, Cambridge; Tate Gallery and the V&A, London.”

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.