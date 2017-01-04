Recent graduates show their work in Chichester exhibition

The Oxmarket Centre of Arts, Chichester reopens its doors this January with its first major exhibition of the year featuring new graduate artists.

On display from January 17 to 29 will be work by recently graduated artists from Northbrook College, Chichester University, and Winchester School of Art.

Centres spokeswoman Sofia said: “Karen Lintott, Tigerfox, Keiko Iwamoto (Chichester University) join Charlie Leverett (Winchester School of Art) and Nicola Stockley (Northbrook College) in what promises to be a very exciting and stimulating display of the visual arts.

“Karen Lintott manipulates photographs to create vibrant, abstract images which then undergo a process using textiles to create new marks. She is interested in exploring the relationship between materials, texture and colour in order to produce combinations that zing.

“Tigerfox is an environmental artist, and her current practice explores the boundaries of what landscape art can be. Her inspiration and materials are found scavenging the beaches and harbour edgelands around Havant.

“She produces works on paper as well as 3D flower arrangements which initially appear to be a thing of beauty, but on closer examination an alternative impression quicklyforms.

“Osaka-born Keiko Iwamoto started sculpting from an early age and describes making as an intrinsic part of who she is. She finds the process of carving extremely liberating, and the process is collaboration with the material to arrive at a right form, which is an intimate and tactile embodied experience.

“Painter Charlie Leverett uses the concept of uncertainty as a driving factor within his practice, echoing the passage of human existence in his work with both hard-edged geometry and gestural mark-making, evocative of the synthetic and the organic respectively.

“Nicola Stockley uses current political events, particularly those which are emotionally difficult to comprehend, to produce her detailed drawings and paintings. She focuses on the human condition to engage with her subject matter in an attempt to understand the reality of what living meanstoday.

“This is the third annual graduate exhibition the Oxmarket has hosted and aims to provide a unique platform for recent students as well as offering something quite refreshing and contemporary to its visitors. Alongside this exhibition will be work from lecturers and students from Chichester College, which examines the social and communal power and function of the shape.”

