Short story celebration in Chichester

Award-winning writers gathered at a Short Story Celebration Night at the University of Chichester.

The four speakers (from left to right) were:

Chichester Ph.D in Creative Writing student, Zoe Gilbert, winner of the 2014 Costa Short Story Award and author of forthcoming story collection, Folk

Chichester Ph.D in Creative Writing student, Melanie Whipman, nominated for the Edge Hill Short Story Award and author of story collection, Llama Sutra

Chichester Ph.D in Creative Writing graduate, K. J. Orr, winner of the 2016 BBC National Short Story Award and author of story collection Light Box

Prof. Alison MacLeod, Brighton-based Man-Booker Prize nominated author of Unexploded and new story collection, all the beloved ghosts

