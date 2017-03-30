Win a copy of TV thriller SS-GB!

We’ve got three DVD copies of the BBC One Sunday-night thriller, SS-GB, up for grabs.

The series came out on DVD, Bluray and Download to Own from Monday, March 27.

Based on SS-GB, the bestselling novel by Len Deighton, renowned London murder detective Douglas Archer is caught between his brutal new SS superiors and a ruthless British resistance as he investigates what looks like a black market-related murder.

The series is set in 1941.

Nazi Germany, having won the Battle of Britain, is the occupying force in the UK. Determined to uphold the law and protect the ones he loves, Archer soon finds himself drawn into a treacherous plot with global implications. The drama stars; Sam Riley (Control, Maleficent), Kate Bosworth (Still Alice, Superman Returns), Rainer Bock (Inglourious Basterds, War Horse) and was adapted for screen by Neal Purvis and Robert Wade (Spectre, Skyfall).

To win a DVD, simply email phil.hewitt@chiobserver.co.uk giving your name, address and day-time phone number and putting SS-GB in the subject line or write to SS-GB, c/o Phil Hewitt, Chichester Observer, Suite 3, First Floor, City Gates, 2-4 Southgate, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8DJ. Entries to be received by midnight on April 30. Only the winners will be contacted. All other entries will be destroyed.

Don't miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you'll be amongst the first to know what's going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on 'sign in' (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don't miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.