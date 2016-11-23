Guild fair features very best of designer crafts

The very best of designer crafts in Sussex will be on show at the Sussex Guild Contemporary Craft Show in Midhurst.

This promises to be one of the guild’s best and biggest shows ever, with well over 50 designer makers showing exciting examples of batik, ceramics, creative embroidery, furniture, glass, jewellery, leatherwork, knitwear, patchwork, pewter, printmaking, silversmithing, smocking, stitched textiles, stone carving, woodturning and woodwork.

Visit the craft show at Midhurst Rother College on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm. Admission is £2 to cover both days.

There is a café serving light refreshments and room to sit and relax.

Helen Warren, publicity officer, said: “The venue is a short walk from picturesque Midhurst town centre, with free parking in the town and at the college.

“This is just the place for relaxed Christmas shopping in a friendly atmosphere. Meet the makers and perhaps buy or commission an individual piece.”

To find out more about the Sussex Guild, visit the shop and gallery at Southover Grange, Southover Road, Lewes.

