Inspired by Couch to 5k app

A Newhaven mum of two is set to take part in next year’s Brighton Marathon to raise funds for Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice, and will be stepping up her training regime over the festive season.

Teresa Tester started running by using the Couch to 5k programme, which she downloaded as an app on her phone, and has quickly progressed. She took part in the Brighton Half Marathon in February and raisaed over £500 for Chestnut Tree House and is hoping to smash this figure with her marathon effort.

Theresa, 41, says she was inspired to raise money for the hospice, which supports children with life shortening illnesses from across Sussex and south east Hampshire, after learning more about its work. “I’m fortunate to have two healthy children, however some of our friends have been less fortunate,” she said. “They’re a charity close to my heart and it seemed sensible to run for them. It’s giving back; the care and support they provide to families and children is second to none.”

The marathon on April 9 will mark two years since Teresa started running and despite being stuck to the sport “like glue” after completing the Couch to 5k programme, she admitted training for the 26.2 mile race was tough. Teresa, an NHS administrator, says December 25 will be her only day off and despite the strict regime is looking forward to race day. “I had friends run in the Brighton Marathon this year and the atmosphere was amazing so I’m looking forward to being part of it.” www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/brightonmarathon