Amanda Rheaume brings deeply personal songs to Lewes Con Club

Award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Amanda Rheaume embarks on a January to February UK tour, including The Con Club in Lewes on Saturday, January 14, in support of her new album Holding Patterns.

Spokesman Geraint Jones said: “One of the album’s stand-out tracks is ‘The Day the Mountain Fell’, a true story Amanda’s grandfather told her about a second cousin in the 1950s who became known in media reports as a miracle child. This after surviving a landslide near Mount Hays in northern British Columbia, the flow of rock having lifted her crib above the debris.

“‘The Wolf of Time’, inspired by an image Amanda’s grandfather invoked to remind people to get on with their dreams, was written following the recent death from leukaemia of Amanda’s close friend and musical collaborator, Fraser Holmes, aged 28.

“Many of the other songs are deeply personal and vulnerable reflections on the end of Amanda’s troubled long-term relationship and the unique struggles faced when two women – socialised to be kind, avoid conflict and solve problems by talking them out – stay in a relationship that was doomed from the start.”

Tickets cost £10.

Visit www.lewesconclub.com.

