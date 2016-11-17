Brighton date for The Bushman Brothers

Brothers Brian (guitar) and Steve Kellner (drums) say they have finally got the band they have always wanted.

You can see the results when The Bushman Brothers play Concorde, Brighton on Saturday, November 26 for the live launch of their new album Feels Like Hollywood.

The band comes promised as a hard-edged alternative rock band with soaring vocals, blistering guitar work and a pounding yet creative rhythm section.

The brothers are originally from Cape Town but have been in this country since they were 14 or 15. They live in Brighton but winter in Australia, surfing and kite-surfing. “It’s a great life,” laughs Brian. “You have got to go for it. There are no re-runs! The button has been pushed and the clock is ticking!”

As for the music: “We have been session players and written for TV and film and all sorts of things, but started as a duo about 18 years ago. But it has since got bigger and bigger. My brother had been playing with a big, famous band for 15 years touring. We just thought we would do just drums and guitar. We had never seen drums and guitar before, and it was great. But things have grown. We are now a four-piece – with Paul Scott Fulker (vocals and guitar) and Jim Bryan on bass.

“I think our music is actually pretty easy to describe. We have always liked the guitar-y, rocky, indie stuff. Big influences for us have been Pink Floyd. I just like the fact that it feels like you are flying when you listen to their music. I think a lot of pop music sounds really contrived today. I never wanted to write music that was contrived or is used to try to appeal to a certain market. Because we have got our own recording studio, we wanted to make an album that was what we wanted to make, where the songs are as long as we want them to be, where the songs are about what we want them to be about.

“I have always written for TV and ads and film. You don’t want to be self-indulgent, but you want to do what you want to do. But you have always got to keep the listener in mind. You have got to keep the listener on board. But we do it with a pop sensibility… though the pop format is too short. We make the songs that we want to make. I would say we are a cross between Pink Floyd and the Stereophonics meets The Doors. With the Stereophonics, it is the pop sensibility that counts. With The Doors… Well, everyone listens to The Doors. They are with us all the time.

“The new album came out about 12 months ago, but we have not really given it the big release yet. We were waiting for the right moment with the correct management. We are hoping to do the really big release for it next year.

“This is our first album with this current line-up. With the two of us, we did an instrumental album three or four years ago. This one should have a much wider appeal, a much larger audience. The instrumental stuff was very well received, but with instrumentals it is a much smaller audience.”

And Brian is convinced they have got exactly the right vocalist: “We have known him ever since we have been in Brighton.”

