Brighton dates for From The Jam

Bognor Regis’ Russell Hastings is on the road once again with ex-Jam man Bruce Foxton as From The Jam embark on a new tour taking in Guildford’s G Live on December 2.

As and Bs also plays Brighton’s Concorde 2 on December 15 and 16.

Spokesman Ethan Beer said: “Having celebrated the Jam’s musical legacy by touring the classic albums All Mod Cons, Setting Sons and Sound Affects, Bruce Foxton and co are back with a set that will feature all of the greatest hits, alongside rare B sides that Bruce says will give the most ardent fans what they want. Original The Jam bassist Bruce Foxton and guitarist/vocalist Russell Hastings tour as From The Jam bringing The Jam experience to fans worldwide. The As and Bs tour will include all the fan favourites, as well as rare tracks such as Just Who Is The 5 O’clock Hero, Carnation, Aunties and Uncles and Life From A Window. The band are looking forward to playing The Dreams of Children, the B side to Going Underground that was originally intended to be an A side, were it not for a mix-up at the pressing plant.”

