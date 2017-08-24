Broadway Sound brings a feast of live music to Haywards Heath

The largest ever number of bands and artists are set to perform at this year’s Broadway Sound on Sunday, August 27, in Haywards Heath.

This It’s Magic event offers an eclectic mix of 16 performers playing 140 different songs.

Charlotte Weller. Picture by Heijo van de Werf

The day will start with Dance with Emily, a selection of tap and jazz performances from a Sussex dance school that encourages adults to get dancing.

It’s Magic always encourage local talent and a section called Live & Local does just that.

First up is Ollie Wells. Armed with a piano or guitar, Olli will deliver fresh takes on a wide range of great songs as well as his own original music.

He will be followed by Charlotte Weller who has just graduated from The Brit School. She will perform hits from female legends like Adele, Dusty Springfield and Amy Winehouse.

Chasing Mumford

Then singers Jason Salmon and Laura Topper aim to awaken hearts with their healing, blissful numbers.

Visitors can sit back in the sun and enjoy a coffee while listening to Dave Shepherd with his band Shep. He plays a mix of southern rock, blues and country

Status Quo tribute act Just Supposin’ perform on the north stage, capturing the raw energy and excitement of the ‘Frantic Four’.

If Jazz is your thing then L’Escargots Trois will fit the bill. The three-piece features Graham Snell on soprano and tenor sax, Thuy Mallalieu on piano and organ, and Dave Baxter on bass.

Status Quo tribute act Just Supposin'

Then The Bootyshakers aim to hit the stage running. A function and party band, they perform upbeat covers of the most popular hits around.

Tania Rodd, a well-known Sussex singer, performs next. Her style is influenced by the vintage era with a modern twist.

The Orange Circus Band, a country Americana collective, play at 3pm. Audiences can expect beautiful harmonies and boundless energy.

Then it will be time for Murdoch’s Crazy Eyes, a pro five-piece who aim to provide an unforgettable night. From ‘cheese’ classics to soulful melodies, they’ve got everything needed for a fantastic party.

The rocking continues with Unprovoked, winner of two music awards in the past two years. These four 18-year-olds perform original funk, rock and blues, and covers of Bruno Mars and Jimi Hendrix songs.

Opera fans can enjoy VoicesLive perform scenes from well-loved operas, arias and duets, as well as some of the best songs from Broadway shows.

If you didn’t get to Glastonbury this year you might like Will Jennison as Ed Sheeran Band. He’s a superb tribute to the global megastar, boasting the amazing vocals and incredible guitar skills that have made Ed so popular.

The evening progresses with Chasing Mumford, a stomping celebration of music inspired by Mumford and Sons fronted by Chase Williams.

Finally, Kingsize – a nine-piece ska band who play foot-stompin’ arrangements of the finest Jamaican sounds – will offer a mix of classic and original tunes.

Tickets cost £9 for adults (£12 on the day, children 11 and under get in for free).

Book at www.itsmagic.org.uk or in person from Broadbridges, Sussex Road; Fun Bags Party Shop; Fine Baps, Orange Square; Savannah; Lockhart Tavern; and Idle Wild, The Broadway in Haywards Heath.

